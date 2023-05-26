Duolingo English Test launches brand film highlighting transforming proficiency testing

Duolingo English Test released a brand film titled, A bridge to opportunity: Study abroad with the Duolingo English Test. The film features the stories of 16 real students and showcases how the DET is bridging the gap for students aspiring to fulfil their study abroad dreams.

“We travelled to five cities in four countries to interview 16 university students about the challenges of studying abroad, the evolution of the testing industry, and the life-changing power of higher education. I wanted to thank the students, without whom we would have no story. Testing should be a bridge, not a barrier,” Caroline Moylan, marketing manager, brand experience, Duolingo English Test said

The film has been produced by Pittsburgh-based agency Animal Studios, and was shot in four countries, showcasing the lives these students are living as they experience life at their dream universities. The students featured in the video are from all over the world, including countries such as India, Japan, UK, China, Syria, Germany, Indonesia, Columbia, and Singapore.

Danny Yourd, director at Animal Studio said, “We enjoyed the challenge that comes with shooting films across countries and borders and stitching together stories of these inspiring students. We were happy to work with the team to be able to produce this piece that’s close to our hearts.”

