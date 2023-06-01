Dunzo launches LightGayiKya campaign

Dunzo on Thursday launched a campaign – LightGayiKya. Dunzo’s campaign will transform power outages into opportunities for its customers to enjoy offers while making the most of their downtime.

As part of this campaign, Dunzo will introduce a special coupon code during power cuts, allowing customers to access exciting discounts on their favourite products. The aim is to turn an inconvenience into a fun and rewarding experience for Dunzo customers.

“If there’s one major inconvenience we’ve all experienced, it’s the pain of power cuts! We used this insight to craft our ‘Lightgayikya’ campaign. Whenever we face a power cut, our first instinct is to wish for the power to come back soon. While that’s something we can’t solve, we’ve found a way to lessen the inconvenience and cheer people up by giving them a special coupon to shop on Dunzo Daily during a power cut,” said Tanveer Khan, GM, brand and marketing, Dunzo.

The campaign aligns with Dunzo’s brand voice while constantly finding innovative ways to use traditional marketing tools.

Dunzo will crowdsource the information from customers facing power outages, and roll out coupons and offers in real time. Dunzo aims to bring a perspective to an everyday occurrence, making it memorable and rewarding.

The campaign will pilot in Bangalore and Pune, and then expand to all Dunzo customers across cities. With this initiative, Dunzo continues to reaffirm its position as a customer-centric brand that constantly seeks innovative ways to engage its users.

