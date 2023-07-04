DS Group unveils ‘Pulse Tangy Tails’ digital campaign

Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group), a multi-business corporation and an FMCG Conglomerate has launched a digital campaign ‘Pulse Tangy Tails campaign’ for its Pulse candy. Pulse has partnered with Chef Pankaj Bhadouria for this campaign and it will be amplified across multiple digital touch points including Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

According to the company, Bhadouria will play a central role in setting the mixology challenge for the digital audience and reveal all five variations of mocktails that can be created using the five flavours of Pulse candy while inviting participants to unleash creativity with the recipes. The campaign has been conceptualised and executed by Foxymoron, a part of Zoo Media Network.

Speaking at the launch of the campaign, Arvind Kumar, GM, Marketing said, “We are thrilled to announce the ‘Pulse Tangy Tails’ campaign, which is yet another unique initiative that showcases the limitless possibilities with Pulse candy taking mixology to a new level. The unwavering love for Pulse candy (since the launch of the product) and its tangy flavors is deeply rooted among consumers. In recent months, there has been a significant rise in the number of Pulse candy enthusiasts with consumers creating extraordinary mocktails and coolers using this delightful candy across social media platforms. Today, innovation is at the core of consumer brands and we aim to harness the creativity of our consumers by providing a platform to showcase their mixology skills taking the brand experience to a different level.”

Also Read ASICS announces Shraddha Kapoor as its brand ambassador

Moreover, this campaign aims to foster even more user-generated content (UGC) as participants create and share their inventive mixology creations.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook