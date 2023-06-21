DS Group launches public awareness campaign #CatchTheRightBin

Dharampal Satyapal Group announced a public awareness campaign #CatchTheRightBin to educate people on the importance of waste segregation at source to aid the waste management process. Initiating the drive under the brand Catch, the group has introduced a solution that guides consumers in the disposal of the packaging in the correct bin after use.

“As a responsible corporate citizen, DS Group recognizes the importance of waste segregation and understands its role in this context to bring about a behavioural change amongst us. With the #CatchTheRightBin campaign, we endeavour to promote, inculcate and instil the habit of responsible waste segregation at source and work with our consumers to set a benchmark in waste management culture.”

The DS Group has substituted the black waste basket symbol on the packaging with coloured bin, to guide the consumer to the right bin.

Conceptualised by Dentsu Creative, the campaign acts as a platform that urges its audiences and invites other brands to implement the method and make waste segregation easy for customers. The DS Group will launch a comprehensive 360-degree public awareness campaign for waste segregation. It includes digital films, OOH, social media and on-ground activation to educate and guide people on proper waste segregation practices. The media partner on the campaign is Mindshare and the social media partner is Grapes.

The DS Group’s sustainability initiatives are in the areas of energy management, water management, material conservation, recycling, and waste management. Guided by a clear set of values and built on a foundation of philanthropy, corporate responsibility is an integral part of the Group’s business objectives to enhance livelihoods and build sustainable communities.

