DS Group and Snapchat launch an augmented reality gamification lens

Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group), a multi-business corporation and an FMCG conglomerate, and Snapchat are celebrating National Mango Day with the release of a new Pulse Candy-themed augmented reality (AR) gamification lens.

The AR-driven campaign will be live on National Mango Day, celebrated on July 22nd, 2023. The new AR lens aims to create a connection between the mago candy and its flavor, Kachcha Aam (Raw Mango), with the world of gamification on Snapchat.

With the objective of driving higher engagement and creating nostalgia among its audience, the AR gamification lens will allow users to immerse themselves in a virtual mango orchard, and collect as many mangoes as they can. The all-new gaming experience begins with a lens that opens up along with a message saying, “This Mango Day, Pulse your way with a tangy twist,” and clear instructions to collect virtual mangoes. Users will have the unique opportunity to see themselves within a small window, controlling a character’s movements through facial gestures.

As the game commences, the character automatically starts running and the user must open their mouth to collect mangoes. Each collected mango contributes to the user’s Pulse Candy score, displayed prominently on the screen. To heighten the challenge, users must strive to collect as many mangoes as possible within a limited timeframe, potentially encountering obstacles like potholes that require them to navigate skilfully. Upon completion of the game, a burst of masala spices erupts on the screen, accompanied by a Pulse candy shower, marking the user’s triumphant achievement.

At the launch of the campaign, Arvind Kumar, GM, Marketing said, “We are delighted to partner with Snapchat for this unique partnership. DS Group’s Pulse Candy holds a very special place among consumers not just in India, but across the globe and the Kachcha Aam (Raw Mango) is the highest selling flavor. Through this initiative, we want to invigorate nostalgia among our audience by harnessing the power of augmented reality. Our goal is to captivate and entertain them through a fun and interactive experience while celebrating the essence of the popular candy and walking down memory lane. We invite all mango enthusiasts to join us in this exciting adventure and experience the burst of flavors synonymous with Pulse Candy.”

Moreover, Pulse Candy, known for its one-of-a-kind flavor and tangy twist, has consistently captured the hearts of its discerning consumers. With a commitment to fostering strong consumer connections and generating interest, Pulse Candy consistently introduces fresh ideas through consumer-centric campaigns and innovative initiatives. Additionally, the Pulse Traffic Signal signature Outdoor Activation Campaign ‘Grab the Pulse’ has won Gold in two coveted marketing awards; the Neon Awards 2021 and Outdoor Advertising Awards 2022.

