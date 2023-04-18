DRiefcase launches campaign to promote importance of digital health records

DRiefcase, Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) enabled health locker and PHR app, has launched their latest campaign, the “Indian Paperless League” (IPL).

According to the company, the campaign IPL aims to raise awareness about the importance of digitising medical records and simplifying healthcare for people by providing them with a bright, safe, and secure platform for digitally managing health records.

Additionally, the campaign also promises to be engaging and interactive, featuring various daily activities that include fun quizzes, informative videos from medical professionals, and industry experts sharing their valuable insights on the importance of health record digitisation. The company believes that the campaign will captivate and educate audiences, ensuring widespread adoption and awareness of this essential technology.

Harsh Parikh, co-founder of DRiefcase, said, “Our vision is to make access to digital health easy for all, and with the Indian Paperless League, we are using cricket to take our message to the masses. This campaign aims to raise awareness about the importance of digitising medical records, simplifying healthcare, and thereby making quality healthcare accessible to all.”

Moreover, DRiefcase will offer its users rewards for performing various activities such as uploading records, creating ABHA IDs, and more throughout the campaign along with a prize at the event’s culmination for the “Player of the Series”.

