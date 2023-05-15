scorecardresearch
Dream11 appoints Priyanka Kodikal as chief design officer

Kodikal joins Dream11 from Meta, where she was the global head of design for WhatsApp’s consumer products

Written by BrandWagon Online
Kodikal will be based in Mumbai and will report to Harsh Jain
Dream11, the fantasy sports platform, has announced the appointment of Priyanka Kodikal as their chief design officer (CDO).

Commenting on the appointment, Harsh Jain, CEO and co-founder, Dream11 and Dream Sports said, “We are looking forward to having Priyanka join us as our chief design officer. Her appointment aligns with our commitment to hire the best global talent and develop Mumbai as a tech hub. Priyanka will be responsible for growing our design team and will play an integral role in helping all our portfolio companies with their design philosophy and execution.”

Prior to Dream11, Kodikal has worked with WhatsApp, where she headed design for the consumer app and led a large number of initiatives including core experiences across calling and messaging, to launching high quality products.

Priyanka Kodikal, chief design officer added, “I’m extremely passionate about building products that are intuitive and delightful to use. I’m excited to explore the world of sports tech and look forward to working with a great team to elevate the experience for our users.”

As per the company, Kodikal will be based in Mumbai and will report to Harsh Jain.

First published on: 15-05-2023 at 12:34 IST

