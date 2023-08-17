Dr Reddy’s announces former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar as the brand ambassador for #TensionMatLo campaign

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has announced the appointment of former Indian cricketer, Sunil Gavaskar as the brand ambassador for its #TensionMatLo campaign. The campaign aims to raise awareness about hypertension, its symptoms, and its causes, and advocate the need for effectively managing blood pressure for a healthier life. Leveraging its three decades of expertise in hypertension management, the collaboration of Dr Reddy aims to change opinion regarding blood pressure control, benefiting both individuals currently affected by hypertension and those at risk.

TensionMatLo campaign employs an imaginative approach, prompting the audience to pause, contemplate, and question the significance of managing blood pressure. By addressing the underlying causes of hypertension and emphasising the importance of regular blood pressure checks, the campaign aims to influence individuals’ health decisions.

“Hypertension has been an important focus area for us. For over 30 years, we have served patients in this area through our robust portfolio. With the campaign and our partnership with Sunil Gavaskar, we aim to build further awareness and send out strong messages on the alarming spike in hypertension cases in India and the need to control it. Sunil Gavaskar represents the values we stand for,” M.V. Ramana, CEO – branded markets (India and Emerging Markets), Dr Reddy’s, said.

As per the company, over 75% of Indians have uncontrolled blood pressure and are unaware of the hike in blood pressure. The Government of India launched the Indian Hypertension Control Initiative (IHCI) to fast-track access to treatment services for over 220 million people in India. Only about 12% of people with hypertension in India have their blood pressure under control. Uncontrolled blood pressure is one of the main risk factors for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) such as heart attacks and stroke and is responsible for one-third of total deaths in India. India has set a target of a 25% relative reduction in the prevalence of hypertension by 2025.

“As a sportsperson, I understand the significance of maintaining good health for optimal performance. I am excited to contribute to the purpose of increasing awareness about this critical medical issue because I believe that uncontrolled blood pressure levels pave the way for many complications, some of which are life-threatening,” former cricketer and brand ambassador, Sunil Gavaskar, said.

As Dr. Reddy’s continues its commitment to public health, the collaboration marks a milestone in raising awareness about hypertension and empowering individuals to lead healthier lives.

