Dove Men+Care launches brand film #ManEnoughToCare

Dove Men+Care, men’s grooming brand from Unilever, has launched a brand film #ManEnoughToCare, that captures the transformation of the modern man. Rooted in care and aimed at challenging societal stereotypes of masculinity, the video weaves a message of dedication and compassion – witnessed on and off field. As the story unfolds, Dove Men+Care seeks to inspire young men to embrace the values of sportsmanship and the power of care, while boldly redefining traditional notions of what it means to be a man.

The brand video begins with a high-energy shot of an intense football match. A player skilfully manoeuvres past his opponents, charging towards the goalpost. The stadium erupts with cheers and enthusiasm. Suddenly, a player from the opposing team is seen in the frame as he actively pursues his rival who has the ball at his feet, to slow him down. As they interact with each other, in a surprising turn of events, the player trying to stop the attack, slips and falls to the ground. Overwhelmed by pain, he appeals to the referee for a foul. In a remarkable twist, the focus shifts to the other player involved in the tussle, whose expression turns serious as he approaches the fallen opponent attacker. He leans down, appearing to start a fight, but instead reaches out towards the players’ untied shoelace. The scene undergoes a complete transformation as both players break into smiles, as one helps the other to get back on his feet.

As the stadium resounds with applause, spectators witness a remarkable display of camaraderie between rivals. This impactful moment emphasizes care that transcends competition. The video concludes with a resolute voiceover, highlighting that Dove Men+Care is crafted for men who choose care and recognize its true power. The viewer is introduced to the brand’s new 2-in-1 Shampoo+Conditioner range, with a special focus on the Thick & Strong variant, that makes hair 10x stronger.

Commenting on the brand film, Harman Dhillon, vice president – Skin Care, Colour Cosmetics and Dove Masterbrand said, ” Our brand has been built with a spotlight on superior care. With the launch of Dove Men+ Care, our purpose is to inspire every man to experience the transformative effects of care on themselves and those around them. This philosophy is deeply ingrained in our products, which provide the care men need without sacrificing on performance. Our first launch is the 2-in-1 Shampoo+Conditioner that exemplifies our unwavering commitment to offering exceptional care. In our latest brand film, we deliberately chose a football match as the backdrop, to beautifully showcase the power of care even amidst fierce competition.”

The brand film has been conceptualised by Ogilvy India

“Dove Men+Care is created for the new age man, who understands the power of care. In this communication, we show how modern men in the most competitive scenarios, won’t shy away from revealing their caring side. Dove Men+Care celebrates men who do not bow down to the stereotypes of masculinity – men who are comfortable showing their caring side and take great pride in self-care,” Zenobia Pithawalla, senior executive creative director and Mihir Chanchani, executive creative director, Ogilvy added.

