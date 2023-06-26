Doublemint rolls out #StartSometingFresh campaign

Doublemint has launched a new campaign that builds on its positioning, #StartSomethingFresh. Created by DDB Tribal, the film encourages people to make real connections and engage in meaningful conversations.

As per the company, the film and its music capture the playfulness of connecting with someone new and getting to know them. With this, the brand wants to help people gain the confidence to break the ice and #StartSomethingFresh. Doublemint wants to show how refreshing and fulfilling it can be to meet someone outside the confines of a mobile screen.

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Varun Kandhari, marketing director, Mars Wrigley India said, “Through this ad, our primary goal was to foster new connections among the youth. We build upon our brand ideology of ‘Start Something Fresh’ to present a captivating story that embraces the essence of Doublemint.”

“Following the film’s release, our campaign will seamlessly transition into the digital space with engaging and innovative digital content across various platforms. Kudos to the creative team for brilliantly capturing this vision through a fresh story,” she added.

Also Read Tata Play Binge rolls out campaign with duo Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan

“Doublemint exists to create new connections. So, here’s a fresh story to take forward Doublemint’s platform of “Start something fresh”, where a connection is made through a visual device of the cool breath that comes out when you’ve had Doublemint. The song, the geography, the jokes, the casting have just all come together to form a charming film. The campaign will continue digitally, using the visual device of Doublemint’s cool condensation,” Iraj Fraz, creative head, DDB Tribal added.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook