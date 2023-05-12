scorecardresearch
Dot Media launches its newest IP FINTroop for digital influencers in Finance space

As per the company, FINTroop will be pivotal in promoting collaborative spirits among content creators, influencers and brands in the Finance, Infotainment and News segment

Written by BrandWagon Online
FINTroop focuses on delivering the brand message in the most creative manner
Dot Media, a creative martech startup in the influencer management space has recently announced the launch of FINTroop, its flagship influencer management platform.

As per the company, FINTroop focuses on delivering the brand message in the most creative manner. It aims to maintain the balance between the creator’s creative freedom and the value and principles of the brand in the financial ecosystem.

Speaking on the launch, Shubham Singhal, co-founder, Dot Media said, “The traditional influencer management presently has limited players in the market. This monopoly restricts the customers’ growth potential and eventually gives control to agency owners. With the inception of FINTroop, we strive to build a sustainable ecosystem where the power is in customers’ hands. We envision FINTroop to come out as a collaborator for existing players rather than a competitor and bring in the balance that was required in the FIN creator ecosystem.”

As per the company, Shreya Jaiswal, co-founder, will play an instrumental role in formulating the approach of finding a perfect balance between brands and creators. She will also be responsible to maintain a collaborative spirit in the creators, enable and uplift them with the right set of resources and brand strategy.

Additionally, FINTroop will be significant in promoting the collaborative spirit between creators across genres. It will be building creator-enabled brands in the long run through its creative solutions, the company added.

First published on: 12-05-2023 at 17:56 IST

