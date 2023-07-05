Doordarshan to telecast India Tour of the West Indies

Doordarshan (DD) will telecast the upcoming India’s tour of the West Indies. The month-long bilateral series comprising two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is, is scheduled to take place from July 12 to August 13.

DD’s network will give viewers the choice to watch the games in their own language – with T20Is and ODI series being telecast in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Bangla and Kannada on DD Sports along with the network’s regional channels DD Podhigai, DD Saptagiri, DD Yadagiri, DD Bangla and DD Chandana. Test matches will be telecast on DD Sports. The primary telecast on DD Sports will be a combination of Hindi and English.

The aggregate reach of all the channels telecasting the series is over 160 million. This will be the most comprehensive coverage of an India bilateral cricket series by a free-to-air channel.

Samskaara Entertainment Private Limited will be the agency exclusively responsible for selling the ad spots across the DD network for the cricket series.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya will be amongst the names to watch out for while young guns like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad too will be looking to make the most of the opportunity.

Also Read Federal Bank unveils campaign showcasing journey of gold

As the primary media rights holder, FanCode will stream the entire series on its digital platform, providing an immersive viewing experience to its strong base of premium authenticated users.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook