scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Doordarshan to telecast India Tour of the West Indies

The primary telecast on DD Sports will be a combination of Hindi and English

Written by BrandWagon Online
Test matches will be telecast on DD Sports
Test matches will be telecast on DD Sports

Doordarshan (DD) will telecast the upcoming India’s tour of the West Indies. The month-long bilateral series comprising two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is, is scheduled to take place from July 12 to August 13.

DD’s network will give viewers the choice to watch the games in their own language – with T20Is and ODI series being telecast in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Bangla and Kannada on DD Sports along with the network’s regional channels DD Podhigai, DD Saptagiri, DD Yadagiri, DD Bangla and DD Chandana. Test matches will be telecast on DD Sports. The primary telecast on DD Sports will be a combination of Hindi and English.

The aggregate reach of all the channels telecasting the series is over 160 million. This will be the most comprehensive coverage of an India bilateral cricket series by a free-to-air channel.

Also Read

Samskaara Entertainment Private Limited will be the agency exclusively responsible for selling the ad spots across the DD network for the cricket series.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya will be amongst the names to watch out for while young guns like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad too will be looking to make the most of the opportunity.

Also Read

As the primary media rights holder, FanCode will stream the entire series on its digital platform, providing an immersive viewing experience to its strong base of premium authenticated users.

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Media

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 05-07-2023 at 18:01 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS