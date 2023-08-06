Domino’s unveils campaign #YourBestiesTreat to celebrate friendship day

Domino’s has announced its latest campaign, #YourBestiesTreat, focusing on gen Z friendship culture. The company believes that memes have become an intrinsic part of gen Z’s daily lives, functioning as their unique love language of friendship. Domino’s campaign #YourBestiesTreat sets out to reveal the blend of pizza and memes, showcasing how these unrelated entities create the recipe for bonding experience.

Talking about the campaign, Sandeep Anand, EVP and chief marketing officer, Domino’s India, said, “At Domino’s, we believe in more than just serving pizza; we strive to foster connections and create moments of joy, said With the #YourBestiesTreat campaign, we celebrate the art of friendship and how Gen Z’s love for memes has become the glue that holds their bonds together.”

The campaign will feature a series of meme contests, where participants can showcase their wit and humour while reminiscing about their favourite moments shared over a Domino’s pizza.

To further amplify the campaign’s reach, Domino’s has partnered with social media influencers and meme creators.

