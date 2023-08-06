scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Domino’s unveils campaign #YourBestiesTreat to celebrate friendship day

Domino’s campaign #YourBestiesTreat sets out to reveal the blend of pizza and memes

Written by BrandWagon Online
The campaign will feature a series of meme contests
The campaign will feature a series of meme contests

Domino’s has announced its latest campaign, #YourBestiesTreat, focusing on gen Z friendship culture. The company believes that memes have become an intrinsic part of gen Z’s daily lives, functioning as their unique love language of friendship. Domino’s campaign #YourBestiesTreat sets out to reveal the blend of pizza and memes, showcasing how these unrelated entities create the recipe for bonding experience.

Talking about the campaign, Sandeep Anand, EVP and chief marketing officer, Domino’s India, said, “At Domino’s, we believe in more than just serving pizza; we strive to foster connections and create moments of joy, said With the #YourBestiesTreat campaign, we celebrate the art of friendship and how Gen Z’s love for memes has become the glue that holds their bonds together.”

Also Read

The campaign will feature a series of meme contests, where participants can showcase their wit and humour while reminiscing about their favourite moments shared over a Domino’s pizza.

Also Read

To further amplify the campaign’s reach, Domino’s has partnered with social media influencers and meme creators.

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Advertising

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 06-08-2023 at 17:36 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS