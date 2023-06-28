scorecardresearch
DLF Malls announces collaboration with Whatsapp for global privacy campaign

DLF Malls will introduce a feature called Mirrored Message in restrooms at selected locations

Written by BrandWagon Online
Mirrored Message is aimed at empowering women and encouraging open conversations on important issues
DLF Promenade and DLF Avenue, the shopping and entertainment destinations in New Delhi have announced their collaboration with Whatsapp for the global privacy campaign for women.

As per the company, DLF Delhi Malls will introduce a feature called Mirrored Messages, which is aimed at empowering women and encouraging open conversations on important issues. Additionally, the concept revolves around the installation of special mirrors in the restrooms at selected locations within DLF Malls.

The Mirrored Messages feature ensures the quality and accuracy and allows for customised messages that can be tailored to different sized and shaped mirrors. It also offers a scalable solution that integrates with the bathroom environment while prioritising privacy.

Talking about the collaboration, Sandhya Devanathan, vice-president, Meta India, said, “WhatsApp is committed to providing a safe and private space for users to have their most personal conversations. Through this collaboration with DLF Malls, we are spreading awareness about the importance of checking in on a friend or a loved one.”

Moreover, DLF Promenade and DLF Avenue invite visitors to experience this initiative firsthand that aims to foster a sense of solidarity and serve as a reminder for women to reach out to others for support during challenging times.

