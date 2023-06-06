Disney Star onboards 28 sponsors for the ICC World Test Championship Final

Star Sports Network has onboarded 15 sponsors and Disney+ Hotstar has roped in 13 sponsors across categories ahead of the ICC World Test Championship Final (WTC), which gets underway from 7-11 June 2023.

Star Sports’ sponsors include Bajaj Allianz, LAYER’R SHOT, Pokerbaazi, MRF, Samco Securities, Jindal Panther Steel, Ultratech Cement, DBS Bank, Atomberg Technologies, Maruti Suzuki, Charged By Thums Up, Hero Motocorp, Cadbury Dairy Milk, Livguard Energy Technologies, Allied Blenders, and Distilleries. The company further informed that in addition to 15 sponsors, Star Sports has also onboarded 40 advertisers and over 45+ brands.

Baazi Games has been roped in as the co-presenting sponsor and ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund is the co-power sponsor on Disney+ Hotstar. Brands including Bajaj Allianz, Scaler Academy, Policy Bazaar, Paisa Bazaar, Club Mahindra, Coca Cola, HSBC, Maruti Suzuki, Uber, L’Oreal and Castrol have been signed as associate sponsors.

Commenting on the sponsorship, Ajit Varghese, head of Network – Ad Sales at Disney Star said, “We have collaborated with advertisers from various domains, across Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar to help them achieve their desired business objectives through this marquee event. The response has been overwhelming so far, resulting in the sale of all key features well in advance.”

‘’Through Disney+ Hotstar, during the upcoming ICC World Test Championship, we recognize the immense opportunity to engage with our target audience via Connected TV and mobile. Our aim is to generate brand awareness and encourage people to invest into mutual funds. Our association with Disney+ Hotstar ensures a seamless fusion of cricket’s exhilaration and the potential for financial growth,’’ Abhijit Shah, head of Marketing, Digital and Customer Experience, ICICI Prudential AMC added.

The ICC World Test Championship Final will commence from 7- 11 June, 2023 and the tournament will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar.

