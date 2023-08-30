Disney Star onboards 18 sponsors for the Asia Cup 2023

Disney Star, the official broadcaster, has onboarded a total of 18 sponsors for the Aisa Cup 2023 across Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar.

The sponsors include brands such as Charged by Thums Up, Nerolac Paint+, Glow & Lovely from HUL, Surf Excel, Jindal Panther, BPCL, My11Circle, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5, Amul, Maruti, Berger, McEnroe, Thums Up, Amazon Pay, MRF, Policy Bazaar, Tira from Reliance Retail and ICICI PRU MF.

“Cricket fever is at an all-time high as sports fans across India wait in anticipation to watch the ‘Men In Blue’ in action at the upcoming Asia Cup 2023. Brands across categories are equally excited and have come forward to collaborate with Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar to further their business objectives and get closer to millions of fans,” Ajit Varghese, head of network – ad sales, Disney Star, said.

The collaboration with these sponsors underscores the network’s dedication to delivering an exciting tournament for cricket fans. Both Star Sports and Disney+ Hostar unveiled their campaigns for the tournament.

The Asia Cup 2023 is set to take place from August 30 to September 17 and the tournament will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar.

