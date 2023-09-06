scorecardresearch
Disney Star launched campaign Words of Pride

The central theme of the campaign revolves around the thought that the world is evolving and it is time our words do too

Written by BrandWagon Online
Disney Star has launched a website which hosts a lexicon of respectful words to address the LGBTQIA+ community
Disney Star has launched a website which hosts a lexicon of respectful words to address the LGBTQIA+ community

Disney Star has unveiled its latest campaign ‘Words of Pride’, an initiative aimed at cultivating awareness and use of the right vocabulary for addressing LGBTQIA+ community across India. According to the company, the central theme of the campaign revolves around the thought that the world is evolving and it is time our words do too.

The campaign highlights the convergence of language and respect, underscoring the importance of choosing appropriate terminology when addressing the LGBTQIA+ community.

Talking about the campaign, Minakshi Achan, head – network brand and creative communications, Disney Star, said, “Words hold extraordinary power – they can make us feel seen, heard and valued. Fortunately, respectable words to address the LGBTQIA+ community do exist in our languages, but over the years they have been misused or forgotten. Our effort has only been to reclaim them such that they become a part of our daily discourse. At Disney Star we believe that by harnessing the power of language and advocating for appropriate terminology, meaningful conversations can be ignited, facilitating an intentional and dignified approach to using inclusive vocabulary with the LGBTQIA+ community.”

Additionally, Disney Star has launched a website which hosts a lexicon of respectful words to address the LGBTQIA+ community. It is made for everyone and is currently available in English, Hindi, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil.

Moreover, the campaign strives to reintroduce and promote respectful terminology within Indian languages, unveiling a rich linguistic heritage that aligns harmoniously with contemporary progressive values.

First published on: 06-09-2023 at 18:12 IST

