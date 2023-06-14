scorecardresearch
Disney Star expands role of Sumanta Bose as new business head for Star Plus and Star Utsav

This move comes after the exit of former head of network entertainment channels Kevin Vaz

Written by BrandWagon Online
Disney Star, an entertainment conglomerate, has recently announced the expanded role of Sumanta Bose, who has been appointed as the business head for Star Plus and Star Utsav. Additionally, Bose will also be responsible for leading the content for Disney+ Hotstar Hindi specials.

This move comes after the exit of former head of network entertainment channels Kevin Vaz. In his new role, he will play a pivotal role in shaping the content strategy, driving innovation, and fostering creative excellence across Star Plus, Star Utsav, Star Jalsha, and Disney+Hotstar Hindi Specials.

As per the company, Bose will be reporting directly to Gaurav Banerjee, head of TV and Disney+Hotstar Content Studio while also maintaining an additional line of reporting to Sajith Sivanandan, head of Disney+ Hotstar and furthermore report to K Madhavan, the country manager and president for Disney Star in India. This collaborative reporting structure will foster synergy across platforms and ensure integration of content offerings, thereby maximizing the audience’s entertainment experience, the company stated.

First published on: 14-06-2023 at 15:57 IST

