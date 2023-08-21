Disney+ Hotstar unveils campaign Bas Aao #FreeMeinDekhteJaao

Disney+ Hotstar has unveiled its campaign ‘Bas Aao. #FreeMeinDekhteJao’, focusing on its proposition of ‘FREE on mobile’. The platform has lifted its paywall for mobile and tablet only viewers for both Asia Cup and ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup this year to democratise the game of cricket.

The new campaign takes a light-hearted and funny twist on the audience’s urge to catch the action packed matches anywhere – anytime on their mobile devices.

Talking about the campaign, a Disney+ Hotstar spokesperson said, “Cricket holds a special place in the hearts of Indians, and we want to make this sport even more accessible to our users. By offering the opportunity to watch the Asia Cup and the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 for free on mobiles, we are geared up to take cricket to every corner of the country and tap into digital-first audiences. The campaign film too reflects the same ethos, bringing to light the lengths we Indians go to follow cricket, along with Disney+ Hotstar’s commitment to delivering a top-notch and convenient viewing experience.”

Additionally, the campaign has been conceptualised by Tanmay Bhat, Deviah Bopanna and team Moonshot, and is directed by Kishore Iyer.

The tournament co-hosted by Sri Lanka and Pakistan will feature a total of six teams – India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal – battling it out for the winning spot.

The group stage of the tournament will be played from August 30 to September 5. However, the next stage will be played from September 6 to September 15, and the final match is scheduled for September 17.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook