Dish TV India Limited proposes Manoj Dobhal as the CEO-designate

The board of directors of Dish TV India Limited (BSE: 532839, NSE: DISHTV, LSE: DTVL) today proposed the appointment of Manoj Dobhal, the current chief operating officer of the company, as the CEO-designate and advised the management to seek prior approval, with regard to his appointment, from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) in accordance with the uplinking guidelines.



The proposed succession is a result of Anil Dua’s submission to relieve him from his current responsibilities as the CEO of the company, a position he has held since May 2017.

After a six-year stint, Anil Dua, CEO, Dish TV India Limited, put forward his request to move on, to the board of directors of the company. Dua had joined the Company in May 2017, at the foundational juncture of the Dish TV and d2h merger and has been instrumental in steering the company through the complex merger and post-merger processes.

The company took on several new initiatives including upgrading its technology backbone under Dua’s leadership. Headend optimization and modernization, the introduction of smart devices, the unveiling of the Android box and the launch of OTT aggregation services being the key amongst them.

Dua would be at the helm for 3 more months to ensure a smooth transition for Dobhal who would be the CEO-designate till the requisite regulatory approval from MIB, for his appointment as CEO is received.

Speaking on his decision to move on, Anil Dua, said, “It was a tough decision for me considering the new and exciting phase that the company is in, the efforts put in by the whole company behind a string of new initiatives and a few tasks yet to be taken to their envisioned completion. Over the next three months, Manoj and I would be working closely to ensure a smooth and seamless leadership transition.”

Manoj Dobhal, in his career spanning 24 years, has worked in various operational and strategic roles at pan India level with brands like Colgate, Dabur, Reliance Communication, Tata Play and IndiaCast Media. In his current role as the COO of the company, Dobhal has been providing operational leadership to the organization in sales, distribution, marketing, field service as well as customer engagement and retention.

Manoj Dobhal, CEO-designate, Dish TV India Limited, said, “Dish TV India Limited is at the cusp of transition from a pure linear distribution company to an all-round distributor of television and streaming content with an ocean of opportunity ahead. I look forward to making the organization even more agile and come out with compelling & leading-edge products to cater to today’s integrated technology, media and telecom customers.”

