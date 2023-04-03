scorecardresearch
Digitas India to manage digital and media mandate for AI platform EquBot

Digitas will focus on creating effective messaging structures, digital interface and generating marketing leads for EquBot

Written by BrandWagon Online
EquBot platform has clients ranging from large banks and asset managers to boutique investment houses.
EquBot, an AI investment platform, has assigned Digitas India to manage its digital and media activities. As per the company, Digitas will focus on creating effective messaging structures for EquBot’s audience, developing the digital interface and generating marketing qualified leads via communication and paid media.

Founded in Silicon Valley in partnership with IBM, EquBot helps institutions enhance their investment products and processes through its explainable AI platform. The platform can create or analyze portfolios by leveraging its proprietary machine learning algorithms and knowledge graph, as well as IBM Watson’s natural language processing. Furthermore, EquBot platform has clients ranging from large banks and asset managers to boutique investment houses.

Speaking about the partnership, Subhra Tripathy, managing director (Institutional Solutions) at EquBot said, “AI is a key tool in the hands of asset managers to gain competitive advantage – be it for alpha generation, research, or cost reduction; and we remain singularly focussed on delivering these. As a technology company we understand the importance of leveraging digital technologies to enhance client experience and reach a wider audience. We are glad to work with Digitas India and we believe their expertise in digital strategy and execution will help create engaging customer experiences which will drive growth in our business.”

Commenting on the association, Sonia Khurana, COO, Digitas India said, “We are delighted to have been chosen to support EquBot, widely regarded as a global leader in applying AI and Machine Learning to investment, with their growth plans across the world. Our goal will be to help drive business outcomes for their index and SaaS offerings.”

First published on: 03-04-2023 at 10:50 IST

