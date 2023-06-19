Digitas India bags the digital communications mandate of Duolingo English Test

Digitas India, the global marketing and technology services brand from Publicis Groupe India has bagged the digital communications mandate of Duolingo English Test, a part of Duolingo Inc., an American technology company. With this win, the agency will now manage the digital, social, and on-ground activations mandate for the company.

As its partner, Digitas will manage the marketing AOR (agency of record) for Duolingo English Test and will be responsible for building awareness, and preference and driving customer acquisition, through the connected offerings of creative, strategy and media.

Commenting on the partnership, Tara Kapur, Marketing head India, Duolingo English Test said, “Digitas has already been doing exciting work for our language learning app Duolingo in the market, and their understanding of our business really reflected in the way they presented their approach for the Duolingo English Test. The team has already hit the ground running, and I am looking forward to this being an impactful partnership for us in India.”

Sonia Khurana, chief operating officer, Digitas India added, “This was a very exciting pitch for our team. We are thrilled to land the account! Duolingo English Test is a game-changer in the education sector and has really improved accessibility to high-stakes testing for students. We look forward to creating compelling work that builds both the brand and business in India.”

Also Read The irreplaceable Cannes experience

DET is a part of Duolingo Inc., an American technology company with expertise in the educational field with a mission to make language knowledge accessible to all. It has various apps/products like Duolingo – the language learning app and provides language certifications through the Duolingo English Test for proficiency in English for academic purposes abroad.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook