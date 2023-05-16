Digitas India appoints Rishi Sen as SVP and business head – West

Digitas India, the global marketing and technology services brand from Publicis Groupe India has appointed Rishi Sen as senior vice president (SVP) and business head – West. According to the company, Sen will be responsible for overseeing the agency’s business operations in the western region of India. He will also lead the agency’s growth strategy, drive new business acquisitions, and ensure the delivery of high-quality services to clients.

Prior to joining Digitas India, Sen was managing partner at Jack in the Box Worldwide, where he ran business and overall agency operations out of Mumbai working with client partners across continents.

With over 14 years of experience in marketing and advertising, his expertise lies in developing new-age marketing solutions to deliver creative solutions to complex problems. His experience spans various sectors including Beauty & Personal Care, Passenger & Commercial Auto, eCommerce, Consumer Durables, Fashion & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage, Healthcare and Technology having worked with over 200+ brands. Some of the notable brands he has worked with include ITC, HUL, MARS Petcare, Amazon, Nykaa, Tata Motors, Bluestar, Lakme Fashion Week, etc.

Speaking on the appointment, Sonia Khurana, COO, Digitas India said, “We are delighted to have Rishi join us. Of course, he comes with extensive experience and expertise but more than that, it’s his hunger to do great work for clients, and his ability to push boundaries which makes him a great addition to our team. I’m looking forward to what we can build and deliver together.”

“At Digitas, the range of projects in Customer Experience and Marketing Transformation that brings together disparate disciplines of Communication, Design, Data, Technology and Media is the biggest opportunity for me. Having both depth and breadth is a necessity now and that excites me,” Rishi Sen, SVP and business head- West commented.

