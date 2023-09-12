scorecardresearch
Digital storytelling platform Pratilipi inks multi-series content deal with Disney Star

As per the deal, Pratilipi’s digital IPs will be adapted into TV shows for Disney Star’s TV and digital platforms.

Written by BrandWagon Online
The company claims it to be the first-of-a-kind deal.
Pratilipi, India’s digital storytelling platform, has collaborated with Disney Star for a multi-series content deal. As per the announcement, this association allows Disney Star to develop multiple new fiction television shows adapted from stories available on Pratilipi, intended to be broadcast across languages on Disney Star’s TV and digital platforms.

According to the company, this will be the first time when a TV series will be adapted and developed from an online self-publishing and audiobook platform. The stories are written by authors from all over the country and are currently available in the form of short stories, series, audiobooks, and comics. This association also opens doors for thousands of writers across India, allowing them to envision their stories in various formats, the company added.

Speaking on the collaboration, Ranjeet Pratap Singh, CEO and co-founder, Pratilipi, said, “At Pratilipi, we are proud to be a platform consisting of over 10 million stories. We have always believed in providing quality content in multiple formats to suit everyone’s needs. Our collaboration with Disney Star is a testament to our continuous commitment to creating multi-format content for a wider audience. Pratilipi is home to some of the best stories, especially in the regional languages, and we are truly delighted that with this association, we will be recreating some of our popular stories into televised series.”

“Our collaboration with Pratilipi underscores our core belief in empowering writers, which is essential for creating compelling content on both TV and digital platforms. As the nation’s leading storyteller, we are excited to provide a platform for authentic storytelling emerging from fresh talent across the country,” Gaurav Bannerjee, head Content, Disney+Hotstar and HSM Entertainment Network stated.

First published on: 12-09-2023 at 16:55 IST

