scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Dhruv Dhawan joins Disney+Hotstar as head of advertising

He would be overseeing communications, media and technology for Disney+ Hotstar while leading a team to help advertisers and partners scale their businesses

Written by BrandWagon Online
He has also worked for companies including Accenture and Bharti Airtel
He has also worked for companies including Accenture and Bharti Airtel

Dhruv Dhawan has announced he has joined Disney+ Hotstar as head of advertising on his LinkedIn post.

He would be overseeing communications, media and technology for Disney+ Hotstar while leading a team to help advertisers and partners scale their businesses.

“After 9+ years at Google, I am moving on to the next ride/adventure in the CMT world (Comms, Media, Tech). I have taken over the position of Head of Ads for Disney Hotstar and will be leading a team focussed on providing true value to our advertisers and partners in scaling their business and brand goals,” Dhawan in his LinkedIn post, said.

Also Read
Also Read

In his previous stint, Dhawan worked for Google as an industry lead- fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) and consumer packaged goods (CPG), direct-to-consumer (D2C), group head- accelerator business, and industry head- telecom payments. He has also worked for companies including Accenture and Bharti Airtel.

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Marketing

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 22-08-2023 at 19:45 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
narendra modi
aadhaar card
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS