Dhruv Dhawan joins Disney+Hotstar as head of advertising

Dhruv Dhawan has announced he has joined Disney+ Hotstar as head of advertising on his LinkedIn post.

He would be overseeing communications, media and technology for Disney+ Hotstar while leading a team to help advertisers and partners scale their businesses.

“After 9+ years at Google, I am moving on to the next ride/adventure in the CMT world (Comms, Media, Tech). I have taken over the position of Head of Ads for Disney Hotstar and will be leading a team focussed on providing true value to our advertisers and partners in scaling their business and brand goals,” Dhawan in his LinkedIn post, said.

Also Read DBS Bank India announces its partnership with five badminton players

In his previous stint, Dhawan worked for Google as an industry lead- fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) and consumer packaged goods (CPG), direct-to-consumer (D2C), group head- accelerator business, and industry head- telecom payments. He has also worked for companies including Accenture and Bharti Airtel.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook