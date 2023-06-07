Dhiway unveils new brand identity

Dhiway, a blockchain technology company based out of Bangalore, has unveiled its new brand logo as part of the brand’s ongoing evolution. As per the company, the idea of turning the page is embodied by three circles that signify reshaping.

The rebranding is backed on the company’s expansion plan. The brand has marked changes from dark to bright tones in the rebranding. Dhiway has leveraged both digital and print media to market the new brand identity.

Speaking on the rebranding, Pradeep KP, co-founder and CEO, Dhiway, said, ‘’Dhiways’ new logo and brand represent the company’s transition into its next chapter. We focus on robust, scalable products based on open standards that enable data interoperability. Changing the status quo and reimagining the digital future are big challenges. Of course, we understand that we do not have everything figured out. But we are heading in the right direction.”

“The exercise of rebranding was not just about logos and icons – it builds a foundational narrative of our work which can be easily understood and is relatable in terms of the vision and impact,” Satish Mohan, co-founder and CTO, Dhiway added.

