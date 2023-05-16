Dettol launches new campaign #DettolProtectsTomorrow to encourages for brighter future

Dettol has unveiled a new campaign #DettolProtectsTomorrow, to motivate children to explore the world without the fear of disease-causing germs.

Dilen Gandhi, regional marketing director, south Asia – health & nutrition, Reckitt stated, “Curiosity and learning behaviour amongst children must be nurtured to help them reach their full potential. With #DettolProtectsTomorrow, and the inspirational stories of these children, we want to empower mothers to encourage their children to pursue their natural curiosity, without any fear of germs. Personalised packaging of Dettol foaming handwash will have pictures and stories of these kids and we hope it serves as a reminder for all, to go out exploring and get their own personalised packs.”

As per the company, the philosophy was also brought to life through partnership with Better India by recognizing and celebrating 20 inspirational stories of kids from across India, who are making an impact on not just their lives, but also their local communities to build a better world.

Additionally, the campaign was launched with a video showcasing the brand philosophy by reiterating the promise of providing safety and protection of Dettol foaming handwash to children as their hands get dirty while they dive into the world of opportunities to build a better future.

Mitesh Kothari, co-founder and chief creative officer, White Rivers Media said, “The thought-provoking campaign #DettolProtectsTomorrow, puts forth the message of strengthening inquisitiveness among children to go out and explore the world. To ensure the campaign reaches a wider audience and brings a positive change, we have conceptualized a film, displaying Dettol’s philosophy and highlighting the innovative personalized pack. We at White Rivers Media are delighted to associate with a brand like Dettol that focuses on the health and growth of its consumers.”

According to the company, it believes that this curiosity and play should be encouraged and aims to empower mothers to be able to build a better future for their kids.

