Dettol Banega Swasth India launches health and hygiene podcast on World Hand Hygiene Day

To celebrate World Hand Hygiene Day, Reckitt has launched public health and hygiene-focused podcast Banega Swasth India – Swasthya Mantra under its flagship campaign ‘Dettol Banega Swasth India’.

As per the company, the podcast aims to engage younger audiences and spread the message of importance of inculcating good hygiene practices. As an extension of Dettol BSI School Hygiene Curriculum, the celebration also witnessed the unveiling of a 3-volume hygiene DIY workbook for children in English and Hindi.

Gaurav Jain, executive vice president, Reckitt – South Asia said, “At Reckitt, we continue to introduce unique and engaging tools to ensure connecting with consumers across platforms and educating them on the importance of maintaining good hygiene habits. With the launch of public health and hygiene-focused podcast; Banega Swasth India – Swasthya Mantra, we are taking another step towards combining new-age platforms and information for millennials and Gen Z to spread the right message.”

The podcast is available for audiences across platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcast, Google Podcast and YouTube in English and Hindi and is aligned to the theme of World Hand Hygiene Day 2023, ‘Accelerate action together. Save Lives – Clean Your Hands’.

Ravi Bhatnagar, director external affairs and partnerships, Reckitt South Asia said, “As an extension to the Dettol School Hygiene Curriculum, we are delighted to launch public health and hygiene-focused podcast Banega Swasth India – Swasthya Mantra, and a 3-volume workbook. We are consistently working towards educating and encouraging young audiences about hand hygiene and providing behavioural nudges to them to inculcate healthy handwashing habits.”

Moreover, to connect and sensitise the millennial and Gen Z audience that consumes information through new-age platforms, the Banega Swasth India – Swasthya Mantra podcast highlights the importance of cleanliness, sustainable living, the need to inculcate good hygiene practices like washing hands, in their daily life.

Additionally, the three volume DIY workbook has been prepared with the aim to motivate children to maintain personal hygiene as well as hygiene in home, school, neighbourhood, and even during illness.

Moreover, to amplify the message of the hygiene curriculum, in September 2022, Dettol BSI conducted the Hygiene Olympiad – Dettol Hygiene Olympiad to motivate children and enhance their reasoning, analytical and problem-solving skills in the context of hygiene.

