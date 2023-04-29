Dettol Banega Swasth India launches ‘Folk Music for a Swasth India’ in Tamil

Dettol Banega Swasth India (DBSI) has launched a hygiene focused Tamil music album ‘Folk Music for a Swasth India’ in collaboration with Hindu Tamil Thisai and Gramalaya in Chennai.

The album is composed by James Vasanthan, and has five songs. It will be available to spotify users from today.

As per the information, the music album was launched by Thiru. Ma. Subramanian, minister for health and family welfare, Govt. of Tamil Nadu, Ravi Bhatnagar, director, External Affairs and Partnerships, Reckitt- South Asia, Shankar V Subramaniam, chief operating officer, Hindu Tamil Thisai, James Vasanthan, music composer, Hygiene Music Album, Padma Shri Sai Damodaran, founder & CEO Gramalaya in the presence of students, teachers, doctors, and parents.

Commenting on the launch, Thiru. Ma. Subramanian Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Govt. of Tamil Nadu said, “Hindu Tamil Thisai and Dettol Banega Swasth India joined hands and produced an online series – ‘Sutham Sugatharam’ last year. The program sensitised thousands of students, teachers, and parents across Tamil Nadu on the importance of sustained hygiene behaviour for healthy living. In the prevailing situation, there is a need to stress the importance of hygiene behaviour to the people of Tamil Nadu.”

Additionally, with the aim to encourage a healthy self-care hygiene routine among children, the Tamil Hygiene Music Album has been created emphasizing the best hygiene habits through folk music of Tamil Nadu.

The song, ‘Let’s make Tamil Nadu healthy’ is sung by Asal Kolar, ‘Hygiene at School’ is sung by Velmurugan, ‘Hygiene at neighbourhood’ is sung by Antony Dasan, ‘Significance of Handwashing’ is sung by Isaivani and ‘Hygiene at Home’ is sung by Krishaang.

The composers believe that the composition will appeal to audiences across all age groups, including Gen Z and millennials.

Gaurav Jain, senior vice president, Reckitt South Asia told, “Art and Music are powerful tools that can bring about massive societal change and move people to adopt good practices. We are looking at music as a medium to connect with audiences and effectively deliver social messages on health and hygiene. With the Tamil Hygiene Music Album, we are taking hygiene habits through folk music to the children of Tamil Nadu. In our endeavor to create a healthy country by bringing focus on self-care hygiene practices, this initiative is another step from Reckitt towards the mission of ‘Leave No One Behind’.”

Moreover, the songs focus on five key themes: Making Tamil Nadu Healthy, Significance of Handwashing, Hygiene at Home, Hygiene at School, Hygiene in Neighborhood.

Padma Shri Sai Damodaran founder & CEO Gramalaya added, “Children act as ambassadors of change to transform the hygiene messages to others through a child-to-child approach. This will ensure long lasting behavioural changes among the communities in ensuring better health and environment. Dettol Banega Swasth India program inculcates good hygiene practices among the school students through its School Hygiene Education program in Tamil Nadu and south India.”

In March 2022, DBSI launched its first hygiene-focused music album- ‘Folk Music for a Swasth India’ in collaboration with folk music band, Rais Khan Project. With this initiative, Dettol X Rais Khan Project, encouraged people to inculcate the best health and hygiene practices through folk art with a mission to create a ‘Swasth India’. The program has been instrumental in creating awareness around hygiene and sanitation while empowering citizens with better health outcomes across the country.

