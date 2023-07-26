dentsu X India appoints Jose Leon as chief executive officer

dentsu X, the media agency from dentsu India, has announced the appointment of Jose Leon as chief executive officer (CEO). He will report to Anita Kotwani, CEO Media, South Asia, dentsu.

As per the company, Leon will aid clients in driving digital transformation paired with the network’s media, analytics, technology, and content capabilities to deliver integrated media solutions. In line with the agency’s unique promise, ‘Transforming by design’, he will mentor teams to strategise media campaigns that strengthen the brand-people connection through tech-powered transformative solutions.

Commenting on the appointment, Anita Kotwani, CEO Media, South Asia, dentsu said, “Dentsu, as a network, is driven by forward-thinking tech-enabled practices. Our belief in offering disruptive, cutting-edge solutions keeps us ahead in the ecosystem. We take immense pride in bringing extraordinary talents on board for this journey. Jose is one of the leaders with the right balance of technology and media acumen. His expertise is a great fit for dentsu X’s vision of building valuable experiences for consumers, beyond simple media exposure. I look forward to partnering with him in this marathon ahead. A warm welcome to our dentsu network, Jose, and best wishes for the journey ahead.”

Moreover, based out of dentsu’s Gurugram office, Leon will concentrate on empowering clients through media campaigns to create better consumer experiences, and strengthening businesses to increase their top-line numbers.

With an experience of 26 years, Leon has excelled in accelerating growth and building revenues for brands across industries. With expertise in delivering tech-led digital transformation, he has attained the skillsets to drive disruptive media solutions, envisioned through a people-centric approach. Prior to joining dentsu X, he held the position of managing director at the Publicis Groupe for over five years. His leadership experience also extends across global technology giants like Adobe.

Speaking on his appointment, Jose Leon added, “Our purpose at dentsu X is “Experience beyond Exposure”. This is fundamentally rooted in the fact that brands can remain hyper-relevant by building valuable and strong experiences for their consumers, beyond simple media exposure, which can only be built by understanding people’s innermost motivations, beyond their digital behaviour. The “Why” beyond “What” – to earn their attention and drive action. We at denstu X integrate content creation, technology, data, and behavioural insights to craft these experiences that are truly focused on full-funnel marketing solutions.”

It is worth noting that dentsu India has been diligently working toward creating and improving practice areas in key industry segments like gaming, e-commerce, and content.

