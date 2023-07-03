scorecardresearch
dentsu X bags the media mandate of Berger Paints

The account has been won following a multi-agency pitch and will be serviced from the agency’s Kolkata office

Written by BrandWagon Online
Berger Paints has awarded its media mandate to dentsu X, the media agency from dentsu India. The account has been won following a multi-agency pitch and will be serviced from the agency’s Kolkata office.

Talking about the collaboration, Anita Kotwani, CEO Media, South Asia, dentsu said, “The inclusion of Berger Paints to our portfolio holds massive significance. It represents a new chapter in dentsu India’s journey, characterised by a renewed sense of purpose and a clear direction. Our network has been actively engaging in competitive pitches, with focus on securing remarkable victories that propel us toward an exciting future.”

As per the company, the team headed by Anita Kotwani will collaborate to develop cutting-edge strategies that improve the brand’s commercial success.

The agency will also oversee media strategy, planning, buying, and execution to increase brand equity through offline media including print, television, and radio, nationally.

“The insights that the dentsu X team brought to the table as well as their integrated media approach promises to give an innovative spark to the media campaigns of Berger,” KK Sai, senior vice president and head – decorative division, Berger Paints, added.

