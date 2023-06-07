Dentsu Sports International announces Echo Li as global chief commercial officer

Dentsu Sports International (DSI), announced the appointment of Echo Li as its chief commercial officer. Based in Singapore, Li will be a part of the global executive team with a focus on the APAC region.

“APAC continues to be a huge growth area for our business, and I am confident that under Echo’s leadership, our property sales and brand consulting offering in the region will be nothing but first-class. Her experience, network, energy and understanding of not just the APAC region, but the global sports marketing industry makes her the perfect leader to help us achieve the ambitious goals we have set,” Matt Manning, global president, Dentsu Sports International, said.

Li’s remit is to lead and represent premium sports and entertainment properties from around the world and leverage and grow teams in the Americas, EMEA and APAC. She will work collaboratively with members of the global commercial team and leaders across the DSI organization to source premium rights worldwide and sell those rights across the APAC region, including identifying priority markets.

“Dentsu Sports is a global powerhouse in our business. The opportunity to work with Matt and the global leadership team and collaborate with the broader dentsu Group to create a truly integrated sports and entertainment sales and consulting capability, is something truly unique,” Echo Li, global CCO, Dentsu Sports International, said.

She will be tasked with growing the agency’s brand consulting capability across APAC, working closely with marketing APAC managing director, Matt Connell, to design and implement a strategy ensuring business development and execution across all key markets in Asia, focusing on growing service offerings, including brand and rights holder consulting, hospitality and events, measurement and analytics and content/ creative/ communications.

