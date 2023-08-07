DENTSU CREATIVE India has appointed Aneesh Jaisinghani as senior group executive creative director. Additionally, Jaisinghani will report to Joy Mohanty, chief creative officer – North, DENTSU CREATIVE India.

As per the agency, Jaisinghani will play a significant role in leading the creative teams responsible for clients such as Maruti Suzuki, Pernod-Ricard brands. With a career spanning over 20 years, he has worked with agencies such as Lintas, Grey, Contract and Bates. His work has been recognised with over 75 awards in national awards shows, including Abbys, Goafest, and Kyoorius.

Speaking on the appointment, Joy Mohanty, chief creative officer – North, DENTSU CREATIVE India, said, “Aneesh Jaisinghani is amongst the finest designers in the country. He has consistently spearheaded groundbreaking projects for Samsung Mobiles, a brand known for its tech-forwardness and innovation. Additionally, he has been a driving force behind numerous award-winning purpose-driven initiatives. This unique blend makes him an invaluable leader to lead the charge in our pursuit of modern creativity.”

Prior to this, Jaisinghani was the senior executive creative director at Cheil India, where he led Samsung’s mobile business.

“Dentsu India has been consistently at the forefront of its game for the past 7-8 years. The crowning of DENTSU CREATIVE India as ‘The Agency of the Year’ at Cannes Lions 2022 serves as a definitive testament to its unrivaled standing in the industry. Furthermore, with an extensive list of esteemed clients, dentsu India stands as one of the most thrilling networks to be associated with in the present day,” Jaisinghani added.

