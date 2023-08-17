Demand for value-added products and milk to reach 14-16% revenue growth, says CRISIL Rating

The recent report by CRISIL Rating states that demand for value-added products (VAP) and stable consumption of liquid milk will lead to a 14-16% revenue growth for India’s organised dairy industry this fiscal. However, with raw milk supply improving, there will be fewer price hikes and profitability will recover 20-50 basis points.

The report also highlights that in the last fiscal disruptions in raw milk supply had led to multiple hikes in retail milk prices, pushing up the topline approximately 19% but impacting profitability.

Talking about the report, Mohit Makhija, senior director, CRISIL Ratings, said, “We believe the strong revenue growth in VAP seen over the past few years will continue. This fiscal, the segment should grow 18-20% and consequently, the share of VAP in overall revenue could rise to approximately 40% from 35% four fiscal years back. Given that demand from both retail and institutional segments remains strong, the share of VAP will continue to rise. On the other hand, liquid milk revenue will grow 8-10% this fiscal backed by steady demand.”

Source: CRISIL Ratings

CRISIL Ratings is an analysis of 38 dairies, which account for approximately 60% of the organised segment revenue. The report says that strong demand prospects have encouraged organised dairies to incur capital expenditure (capex) in both, this and next fiscal, which will account for approximately 60% of the spend. The overall revenue growth of 14-16% this fiscal will be driven by volume growth of 9-10%.

“Milk price hikes will be much less intense this fiscal at around Rs 2 per litre compared with a cumulative Rs 5-7 per litre last fiscal, primarily because of two reasons — improvement in raw milk supply on better availability of fodder, and timely vaccination and artificial insemination of cattle. Additionally, the full impact of previous price hikes will improve the profitability of organised dairies by 20-50 bps this fiscal to approximately 5.5%,” Anand Kulkarni, director, CRISIL Ratings, added.

Last fiscal, milk procurement prices had risen by approximately 14% on account of challenges on the supply side such as significant increase in fodder cost, impact on yields due to cattle disease, and disruptions in artificial insemination schedules.

Furthermore, the credit risk profiles are expected to remain stable as capex will be funded by a prudent mix of debt and equity. Gearing is seen at 1.4 times as on March 31, 2024, versus 1.3 times a year earlier. Interest coverage will remain strong at 9-9.5 times this fiscal, compared with 9.5-10 times last fiscal. However, the working capital cycle is expected to be stable as healthy demand will limit build-up of skimmed milk powder inventories at the year end.

