Deltatech Gaming Limited appoints Joydeep Mukherjee as chief marketing officer

Deltatech Gaming Limited (DGL), today announced the appointment of Joydeep Mukherjee as the chief marketing officer. The appointment aims to strengthen the brand narrative for Adda52 Poker and Adda Games. In his new role, Mukherjee will be responsible for leading DGL’s marketing strategy and operations, along with building a strong brand narrative that resonates with the customers.

Prior to this, Mukherjee was the chief marketing officer for myclassroom learning services, an ed-tech startup, where he was responsible for building and leading the marketing and sales organisation.

Commenting on the appointment, Shivanandan Pare, executive director and CEO, Deltatech Gaming Limited said, “We are extremely optimistic about the future of online poker in India especially after the regulatory clarity emerging from the government. We now look forward to an era where online poker goes mainstream and becomes part of Indian pop culture. We look forward to Joydeep with his body of experience across telecom, online education and consulting enabling this in a holistic manner.”

An alumnus of XLRI Jamshedpur, Mukherjee has spent 9.5 years at Airtel doing various marketing leadership stints, with the last one being head of Marketing for Airtel DTH business. He was responsible for marketing strategy, operations and product innovations.

“The real money gaming industry is seeing widespread participation from across the country as more and more customers explore alternate forms of entertainment, which deeply engages and thrills customers. With Adda52 poker and the entire suite of games in Addagames, I believe Deltatech is well positioned to serve customers across the spectrum. I look forward to working together and creating a delightful playing experience for our customers,” Joydeep Mukherjee, chief marketing officer, Deltatech Gaming Limited added.

