Dell Technologies launches ‘Back to School’ campaign; reiterates how “doing is the new learning”

Ahead of the new academic year, Dell Technologies has announced the launch of its latest ‘Back to School’ campaign. Underscoring the significance of PCs in facilitating high-quality learning experiences, the campaign reiterates how “doing is the new learning” and how today’s kids are prime examples of this shift. Conceptualized and developed by VMLY&R, the campaign falls under Dell’s #PC4Education initiative and celebrates students’ learning ethos, whether it’s achieving success, embracing failure, or utilising their skills/abilities to make a meaningful impact on society.

Announcing the campaign, Mayuri Saikia, director of Marketing (Consumer), Dell Technologies, India, said, “The most intriguing insight that inspired us to develop this campaign is that students today are more fearless and eager in their pursuit of knowledge, seeking information from a variety of sources and utilising new tools and technologies to enhance their learning experiences. More importantly, they strive to leave their mark on society by effectively utilising their skills. We want to celebrate this in our latest campaign and provide students with the chance to live out our mission of using technology to drive human progress.”

Moreover, at the heart of the campaign are two brand films, “Dance Moves” and “Cricket Gloves,” which showcase the stories of two kids who use their PC, Dell Inspiron 2-in-1, to make the society a better place. The first film depicts the story of a student using her laptop to mix music and create a playlist, which she then plays in an elderly care facility to encourage seniors to dance and spread joy. The second film arouses excitement for the upcoming cricket season by narrating the story of a compassionate boy who, during a video call with his mother, learns how to sew his old cricket gloves before giving them to a young kid in a children’s home so that he can pursue his passion. Both these films emphasise the importance of learning with a purpose and demonstrate Dell’s commitment to incorporating meaningful innovations into their PCs.

The campaign and the videos will go live on 1st April 2023 across Dell’s social media channels, the company stated. The videos will be available on OLV and OTT platforms like YouTube and connected TV in 4 languages. The campaign will be amplified further using an omnichannel approach across print, digital, affiliate channels, retail, radio and on-ground initiatives.

As an extension of the campaign, Dell is also driving a series called “Doing Good”, in which they have collaborated with 88 schools in seven cities, Radio Mirchi, and the Smile Foundation to share the stories of students who are making a difference in areas such as helping senior citizens, underprivileged, climate change, waste reduction, and recycling. The initiative will also include donation drives and Digi camps at DES (Dell Exclusive Stories) to spread the word and train students on how to use technology to expand the reach of their work.

“Today, kids are learning in all new ways. While they have enough material to read and view, they are learning through action. They are not just thinking about what’s good for them but also what’s good for the environment, the community and the world at large. They are conscious about bringing about a positive change and a Dell Laptop helps them in accomplishing this.” added, Mukund Olety, CCO, VMLY&R

As part of the campaign, Dell will be offering additional warranty, headsets, and discounts exclusively to students at Dell.com, Dell Exclusive Stores, multi-brand outlets, and large format retail.

