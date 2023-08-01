scorecardresearch
Deepika Warrier joins Bajaj Auto as head of marketing

Prior to this, she has served as chief marketing officer for Diageo India

Written by BrandWagon Online
Warrier announced her new position through a LinkedIn post
Deepika Warrier, former senior executive at Diageo, has joined Bajaj Auto as head of marketing. 

Warrier announced her new position through a LinkedIn post. “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Head of Marketing at Bajaj Auto Ltd,” she wrote.

Prior to this, she has served as chief marketing officer for Diageo India. She left Diageo in June this year. Before Diageo, she has worked as the CEO and MD of NourishCo Beverages Limited (a Pepsico-Tata Global Beverages JV).

Additionally, Warrier has spent 20 years in several executive positions with the consumer goods company Pepsico and serves on the advisory board of Social Alpha, a platform for science and technology start-ups. She also works as an advisory board member for Social Alpha, a development platform for science and tech innovation start-ups.

First published on: 01-08-2023 at 12:00 IST

