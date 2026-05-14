In the early stages of India’s digital transformation, millions of consumers were won over by cashback incentives. Research indicates that over half of users in emerging digital categories cite immediate financial incentives as their primary motivation for adoption. To capture this momentum, financial institutions and digital platforms entered the market with reward structures skewed toward cash, often a strategic 75/25 split favouring liquid incentives over long-term points.

While digital-first brands across sectors flooded the market and acquired users with speed, they also hit a wall. These platforms burned through capital without securing genuine loyalty; a slightly better offer from a competitor was often all it took for allegiances to shift.

Cashback thrives in high-growth, greenfield scenarios. The trouble starts when cashback remains the main act long after that initial phase. In that scenario, engagement becomes purely transactional; users interact only when a subsidy is on the table and migrate the moment a competitor dangles a better one. It is no coincidence that as a brand matures, its reliance on short-term tactics diminishes.

As the customer base stabilises, the strategic mandate must pivot from aggressive acquisition to sustainable retention, moving the needle from a purely transactional interaction toward a long-term relationship.

We see this evolution clearly within the lending and financial services sectors. As user bases reached a critical mass and spending patterns became predictable, leading institutions transitioned from the immediate gratification of upfront cashback to the structured value of a balanced, points-based currency.

In this mature phase, points become the engine of engagement, incentivising not just transactional volume, but sustained frequency and cross-selling opportunities within a broader ecosystem.

After two or three years of market maturity, sophisticated players shifted their tactical mix further, repositioning cashback as a milestone reward earned through loyalty, rather than an upfront discount given away at the gate. It is a subtle shift in program architecture, but a strategically significant one that protects margins while rewarding high-value behaviour.

Executing this transition requires the orchestration of engagement triggers across the entire customer journey. This involves incentivising digital adoption through initial cashback, rewarding long-term loyalty with milestone-based achievements, and ensuring that the most relevant offers surface exactly when they are needed most.

By providing a seamless redemption experience across a diverse spectrum, from aspirational travel and curated experiences to the utility of everyday spending, the brand stays integrated into the user’s lifestyle.

The goal is to engineer an environment where loyalty isn’t a bolt-on feature, but a component of the brand experience. The organisations that master this maturity curve, knowing when to pivot from cashback to relationship-building through situational relevance that remains resilient against the next competitor’s deal.

The author is MD & CEO, Loylty Rewardz

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.