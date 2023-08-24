D’Decor unveils its brand FabriCare with actors Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan

D’Decor has unveiled its soft furnishing brand ‘FabriCare – High Performance Fabrics by D’Decor’ with actors Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan. The company has also launched a brand film with actors on the idea of ‘Beauty that needs no protection.’

FabriCare – High Performance Fabrics by D’Decor is aimed to redefine the standards of beauty and durability in home furnishings, marking a significant step towards functional and easy maintenance luxury.

Talking about the campaign, Nikita Desai – VP – strategy, brand and business excellence said, “Consumers’ experience with curtain and upholstery in their homes is filled with anxiety arising from the fear of tarnishing their furnishings. The key insight that the FabriCare campaign rests on is ‘Beautiful things do not need to be fragile and achieving strength and beauty if made possible will liberate the consumer from restrictions.’ This insight led to a creative thought ‘Don’t Handle with Care’ – a call to our consumers to live carefree within their homes with FabriCare.”

The film unfolds a narrative wherein the beauty of the environment is jeopardised by unforeseen visitors. According to the company, Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan’s charm, elegance, and modern outlook resonate with the brand’s ethos of seamless living.

“I have been with D’Decor for more than 13 years now and it is one brand that is home to me in every sense of the word. Having seen the brand grow with every passing year, it fills me with immense pride to see the launch of their new brand FabriCare – High Performance Fabrics by D’Decor,” Shah Rukh Khan added.

FabriCare offers five key product ranges: FabriCare Easy Clean (stain resistant and easy clean fabrics), FabriCare Indoor/Outdoor – UV proof and fade resistant fabrics which can be used in outdoor spaces as well as indoors, FabriCare Home Wash – range of curtains that can be safely machine washed with no need for dry cleaning, FabriCare Room Darkening – that has 100% blackout curtains without the need for a separate blackout lining, FabriCare Flame Retardant – that make fabrics less flammable. Moreover, with a range of upholstery and curtain fabrics, FabriCare by D’Decor presents a selection of over 800 SKUs, each crafted by D’Decor’s product development team.

“D’Decor has been a disruptor in the category since inception. Having invested heavily on research and quality checks we are confident that the performance of our fabrics will exceed expectations and hence we are offering a three year limited warranty, the only brand to offer a warranty in home furnishing fabrics,” Ajay Arora, managing director, D’Decor Home Fabrics, said.

