DDB Mudra onboards Saad Khan as president and managing partner – Growth and Strategy

Saad Khan has joined DDB Mudra as president and managing partner – Growth and Strategy. As per the company, he will lead business and build on strategic capabilities for the West region of the group.

With more than two decades of experience in the industry, Khan has worked with brands such as Coca-Cola, Amul, Reckitt Benckiser, Tata Motors, ITC Foods, Volvo Cars, Honda, and Nerolac. It is believed that his strategic expertise in building the Tata Motors’ brand has played a significant role in its success within the EV category.



Prior to joining the DDB Mudra Group, Khan worked with FCB Ulka overseeing strategy in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Commenting on the new appointment, Rahul Mathew, chief creative officer, DDB Mudra Group said, “For us, strategic thinking and creativity aren’t departmental functions. We’ve always believed our core to be great creativity built on strong thinking. And Saad embodies the same and will strengthen this belief; not just in the kind of work that we do, but in the conversations we have.”

Speaking on his role at DDB Mudra Group, Saad Khan said, “It’s been around 21 years since Rahul and I worked together. My recent chats with him made me realise that we are still as passionate about advertising as we were a couple of decades ago. I am looking forward to hitting the road with him once more.”

