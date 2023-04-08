scorecardresearch
DCM Shriram Ltd. appoints Sabaleel Nandy as CEO

Prior to joining DCM Shriram Ltd., Nandy was president and COO of Paradeep Phosphates Ltd

Written by BrandWagon Online
Sabaleel Nandy, DCM Shriram Ltd.

DCM Shriram Ltd. has announced the appointment Sabaleel Nandy as the CEO of its Chemicals Business.

Prior to joining DCM Shriram Ltd., Nandy was president and COO of Paradeep Phosphates Ltd leading its operations, P&L, Strategy, M&A and Global procurement.

With more than two decades of experience in Chemicals and Fertilizers, Nandy has worked with companies including lTATA group, Zuari Agrochemicals and Paradeep Phosphates Ltd., He has spent 18 years in Tata group companies like – TATA Motors, TATA Sons, TATA Chemicals. He was also the VP of TATA Chemicals (North America) heading one of world’s largest Soda-ash plants.

Nandy did his engineering from IIT, Kharagpur and MBA from IIM, Lucknow.

First published on: 08-04-2023 at 04:02 IST

