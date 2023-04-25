DBS Bank launches ‘One DBS’ brand campaign

DBS Bank India unveiled its ‘One DBS’ brand campaign.

The brand film will be promoted via a 360-degree campaign, including TV, outdoor, and digital media. Leo Burnett was the agency leading the film production and conceptualization of the campaign.

Speaking on the campaign, Mayuresh Dubhashi, group executive creative director, Leo Burnett said, “DBS is a very different kind of bank that stands out in its approach to reimagining banking. From an expanded presence in over 500 branches to being recognized as Asia’s safest bank for 14 years in a row, to being a trusted partner for small and big businesses; it’s truly a story of a bank that has a whole lot to offer.”

Additionally, the TVC will run on 41 channels, across genres like news, movies, and GEC entertainment, and in seven different languages like English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, and Marathi.

Elaborating on the campaign, Shoma Narayanan, managing director- group strategic marketing and communications, DBS Bank India, said, “Our new campaign underscores how we can bring together the best of both our global expertise and wide, local network to leverage our scale and create the best customer experience.”

