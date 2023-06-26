DBS Bank India appoints Rajat Verma as managing director and head of institutional banking

DBS Bank India announced the appointment of Rajat Verma as managing director and head of institutional banking for India. Rajat brings a wealth of knowledge and deep industry expertise to DBS. With his 26 years of banking experience, Rajat has demonstrated steering business growth and delivering results. Prior to this, Rajat was with HSBC Bank where he was the managing director and country head of commercial banking, India.

Rajat will lead the growth of the institutional banking franchise for DBS Bank in India given the expanded footprint of the bank in India with a presence across 350-plus locations with 530-plus branches. With the appointment, DBS Bank India further strengthens its leadership team.

“DBS Bank India is on a strong growth trajectory, and we are very pleased to have Rajat on board to accelerate the momentum. He is a seasoned banker with a proven track record of delivering value to institutional clients across diverse sectors and markets. His appointment reinforces our commitment to growing our business in India,” Surojit Shome, managing director and CEO, DBS Bank India said.

The current head of institutional banking for India, Niraj Mittal, has recently moved to a new role as country head of DBS Bank in Australia as part of the bank’s continued talent and leadership development program. Niraj will focus on growing the DBS franchise there, including improving linkages with South-East Asia and South Asia. Niraj was instrumental in deepening the large corporate franchise across major conglomerates in India as well as refocusing and scaling the SME business.

DBS Bank India Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of DBS Bank Limited, Singapore, offers a range of products and services to its clients across large, medium, and small enterprises along with a full suite of products for individual consumers.

