DBS Bank India announces its partnership with five badminton players

DBS Bank India has announced its partnership with five badminton players – Lakshya Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Treesa Jolly, and Gayatri Gopichand. The partnership enables the bank to enhance its brand presence within the country and connect with its audience.

The sport of badminton embodies attributes such as precision, dedication, teamwork, and the pursuit of excellence, closely aligned with DBS Bank’s core values of being purpose-driven, relationship-led, and innovative.

Talking about the partnership, Shoma Narayanan, managing director – group strategic marketing and communications, DBS Bank India, said, “DBS Bank continues to break boundaries and reimagine banking; we like to think of ourselves as a different kind of bank, rather than fitting into the conventional notions of a ‘traditional bank’. This partnership provides a great opportunity for us to extend our support to five young athletes. With this association, we aim to dial up customer engagement in India and bolster the narrative around our phy-gital proposition, suite of offerings, and strong Asian connectivity.”

Additionally, the company has also launched an outdoor campaign for the partnership. The campaign will also be available on the bank’s social media platforms, official website, internal platforms, as well as throughout its branch network.

“DBS Bank has always been a trusted partner, for small and large businesses as well as retail customers. We are excited to help the bank onboard some of India’s most prominent badminton stars as it increases engagement with its customers in India. We are confident that with DBS Bank India’s support, these players will elevate their careers and reach even greater heights, while serving as an inspiration for badminton enthusiasts.” Ramakrishnan R, co-founder and director, Baseline Ventures added.

