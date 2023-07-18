Danube Properties announces ‘Dubai mein ghar bole to Danube ka ghar’ campaign featuring Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi

Danube Properties has announced its campaign with Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi. The campaign, ‘Dubai mei ghar bole to Danube ka ghar,’ provides a glimpse of Danube Properties for Indian investors who want to invest and purchase properties of their choice from Danube Properties in Dubai.

The video campaign features Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi together, where Sanjay is seen opening the door to meet Arshad in excitement, showing him his Danube home and engaging in a conversation with Arshad while talking about the house.

“The effortless chemistry that Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi share, on and off the camera, made for the perfect canvas to convey the sentiment of ‘feeling at home’ when you live at Danube Properties. The four films were crafted to highlight all that we as a developer currently offer against the backdrop of Dubai and to create a compelling recall factor amongst the audiences,” Rizwan Sajan, founder and chairman, Danube Group, said.

Danube Properties recently announced the tailor-made holiday package, ‘Dubai Dekho, Danube Kharido,’ offer to Indian investors who want to invest in and purchase properties of their choice from Danube Properties in Dubai. The ongoing campaign entices Indian property buyers by bringing Sanju-Arshad Jodi back in a series of videos.

