DaMENSCH launches campaign #MadeForAdults

The story is told through ‘adult’ content-vertising, featuring a collection of clowns caught in hilarious situations because of the boxers they chose to wear

Written by BrandWagon Online
The DaMENSCH digital ad relies on visuals and sound to convey its message

DaMENSCH’s on Monday launched a campaign #MadeForAdults. Through the digital film, DaMENSCH is asking men to grow out of the cartoony, less-than-functional innerwear and choose comfort and quality instead.

MadeForAdults is a multi-dimensional campaign that celebrates adulting, and all the things that come with it. Growing up from funny boxers is one part of that journey. The story is told through ‘adult’ content-vertising, featuring a collection of clowns caught in hilarious situations because of the boxers they chose to wear.

Commenting on the same, Anurag Saboo, co-founder, DaMENSCH said “The #MadeForAdults campaign intends to wake men up to choose premium, innerwear that’s crafted with innovation and delivers superior comfort and functionality. With of course, grown up designs.”

The DaMENSCH digital ad relies on visuals and sound to convey its message. The absence of dialogue allows viewers from diverse backgrounds to connect with the brand’s narrative.

First published on: 22-05-2023 at 15:05 IST

Stock Market