Dalmia Cement launches new brand for eastern states

Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited (DCBL) has announced the launch of its new brand, Dalmia Supreme Cement, for the eastern states.

As per the information, it will be available for retail consumers in the markets of West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, and Jharkhand from May 1, 2023. The brand is a high-quality Portland Pozzolana Cement (PPC) product type offering triple benefits of superior strength, faster setting and better workability.

Commenting on the launch of the brand Rajiv Prasad, senior executive director and head sales, logistics, technical services and marketing, DCBL said, “We are looking forward to introducing Dalmia Supreme Cement in the eastern market. In line with the company’s customer centric approach, this new offering is to cater to the growing needs of a specialized product for stronger, faster and better construction. The new brand is an addition to our existing portfolio of established brands like Dalmia Cement, Dalmia DSP Cement, Konark Cement and Dalmia Infra Pro.”

According to the company, this product has been designed through intensive research and development and combined with over eight decades of expertise in providing quality that lasts a lifetime.

Additionally, apart from east, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) also has operations in south, north east, west and central region.

