DailyObjects launches ‘PANGEA Collection’ Ad campaign to encourage sustainable lifestyle choices

DailyObjects, a homegrown lifestyle brand, has released a digital advertisement to encourage the younger generation to make conscious lifestyle decisions.

The ad will be broadcasted on various social media channels such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn. With the ‘PANGEA Collection’ ad campaign, the brand said that it aims to bring together the choices of modern and conscious living.

It depicts the journey of discarded plastic bottles being repurposed into an eco-friendly range of bags. The term PANGEA, meaning “all the earth,” highlights the abundance, fragility, and incredible natural wonders of our planet that we witness every day.

By choosing bags made from recycled PET alternatives instead of virgin or new polyester bags, consumers can avoid introducing new plastic waste into the environment while lowering the plastic waste destined for landfills, a statement from the company said.

“With these ad films, we want to bring more transparency to our consumers and educate them on our design journey as well as the material processes. With this collection, our purpose is to waste less and innovate more. As part of our long-term visions, we intend to continue bringing a range of products keeping in mind a sustainable future for the next generation.” said Pankaj Garg, CEO and co-founder, DailyObjects.

