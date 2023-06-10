scorecardresearch
DafaNews and Oxyrich onboard as sponsors for Maharashtra Ironmen in Premier Handball League

DafaNews has come on board as the title sponsor of the team and as part of the deal, its logo will be placed on the front of the jersey

Written by BrandWagon Online
Oxyrich's logo will be showcased at the back of the jersey
Maharashtra Ironmen have signed sponsorship deals with DafaNews and Oxyrich for Premier Handball League (PHL).

DafaNews has come on board as the title sponsor of the team and as part of the deal, its logo will be placed on the front of the jersey. Meanwhile, Oxyrich’s logo will be showcased at the back of the jersey.

“The team’s objective will be to go deep into the tournament and I am grateful for the support and faith shown. We have a very balanced team and we are confident that handball, the fastest Olympic Sport that Maharashtra Ironmen represents will ensure to make every match exciting for the fans of the game,” Punit Balan, owner, chairman and managing director, Punit Balan Group, said.

The Punit Balan Group owns nine teams across various sports leagues. Apart from Maharashtra Ironmen as part of the Premier Handball League, the group also own Balan Alaskan Knights as the franchise team in the first-ever Global Chess League, Pune Jaguars in Premier Tennis League, Mumbai Khiladis in the Ultimate Kho Kho, Bengaluru Smashers in Ultimate Table Tennis and he also owns teams in Premier Badminton League, Pro Panja and has recently entered the cricketing arena with his maiden venture, Kolhapur Tuskers in Maharashtra Premier League (MPL).

Maharashtra Ironman is part of the ongoing Premier Handball League that is being played in Jaipur from June 8-23, 2023.

