Dabur Herb’l Charcoal Toothpaste launches new ad campaign

The campaign is targeted at millennials and genZ and questions the myth around the colour black

Written by BrandWagon Online
The film conceptualized by Pulp Strategy Communications
Dabur Herb’l Charcoal Toothpaste has launched its campaign with an ad film.

As per the company, the campaign is targeted at millennials and genZ and questions the myth around the colour black and brings the product’s ability to add strength, positivity, growth.

Dabur India Ltd category head-Oral Care Binit Kumar said, “Our creative approach is rooted in consumer insight. Dabur Herb’l Charcoal Toothpaste is a new product and is uniquely positioned for the intelligent and informed young consumers who understand the benefits of science and tradition, equally. Black as a colour for toothpaste is a pivotal shift, breaking more than a few old norms. We believed that addressing this honestly will enable us to get across the message about the strong advantages of Black for White.”

Additionally, the film is conceptualized and created by Pulp Strategy Communications and will be promoted on digital and social media.

Ambika Sharma, founder, Pulp Strategy Communications said “This campaign is especially close to our hearts because of the soft power it demonstrates in questioning the norm. Through the power of storytelling, we have the ability to not only inform and educate, but to inspire and transform”

First published on: 02-05-2023 at 15:52 IST

